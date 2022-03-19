36 pictures to remember Grimsby v Bognor Regis Town - six years ago today

Those present might find it hard to believe but it was six years ago today that the Rocks went to Blundell Park for their FA Trophy semi-final second leg. Trailing 1-0 from the first leg, the men from Nyewood Lane went 1-0 down on the day only for Dan Beck to pull it back to 1-1 and give them hope of getting to Wembley for the first time in their history. The Mariners eventually won 2-1 - 3-1 on aggregate - but the team and the travelling fans did the club and the town proud. Here are Tim Hale's pictures from that day. Here is what happened in the first leg and here is how we remembered the day three years ago. This was what boss Jamie Howell said of the famous Trophy run at the time.
By Steve Bone
