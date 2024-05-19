Crawley celebrate a big goal during their play-off final win over Crewe Alexandra.Crawley celebrate a big goal during their play-off final win over Crewe Alexandra.
37 of our best fan, match, goal celebrations and action pictures as Crawley Town seal a famous promotion to League One

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 19th May 2024, 18:17 BST
Crawley Town are going up.

The Reds completed a fairytale season by beating Crewe Alexandra 2-0 at Wembley to seal promotion to League One.

It may have been the Reds first ever trip to Wembley, but they took to the national stage like a duck to water, with goals from Danilo Orsi and Liam Kelly earning victory.

It secures the 2023/24 class a place in Crawley Town’s history as perhaps the club’s greatest ever side.

Here we take a look back a day to savour forever through the lens of Eva Gilbert and Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football.

Laurence Maguire celebrates.

1. Crawley are going up

Laurence Maguire celebrates. Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Joy for Klaidi Lolos.

2. The Reds are going up

Joy for Klaidi Lolos. Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Hugs from the manager.

3. The Reds are going up

Hugs from the manager. Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Crawley Town fans travelled in their thousands to roar the boys on.

4. The Reds are going up

Crawley Town fans travelled in their thousands to roar the boys on. Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

