The Reds completed a fairytale season by beating Crewe Alexandra 2-0 at Wembley to seal promotion to League One.

It may have been the Reds first ever trip to Wembley, but they took to the national stage like a duck to water, with goals from Danilo Orsi and Liam Kelly earning victory.

It secures the 2023/24 class a place in Crawley Town’s history as perhaps the club’s greatest ever side.

Here we take a look back a day to savour forever through the lens of Eva Gilbert and Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football.

See here for full reaction to promotion.

1 . Crawley are going up Laurence Maguire celebrates. Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

2 . The Reds are going up Joy for Klaidi Lolos. Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

3 . The Reds are going up Hugs from the manager. Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football