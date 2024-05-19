The Reds completed a fairytale season by beating Crewe Alexandra 2-0 at Wembley to seal promotion to League One.
It may have been the Reds first ever trip to Wembley, but they took to the national stage like a duck to water, with goals from Danilo Orsi and Liam Kelly earning victory.
It secures the 2023/24 class a place in Crawley Town’s history as perhaps the club’s greatest ever side.
Here we take a look back a day to savour forever through the lens of Eva Gilbert and Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football.
See here for full reaction to promotion.
