37 photos as Eastbourne Borough and Oxford City clash in National League South
Chris Whelpdale got Eastbourne Borough off to the perfect start at home to Oxford City with an early goal – but that was as good as it got for the Sports.
Danny Bloor’s team missed one or two good chances to double the lead and were punished for that by a City equaliser in the second half, the match ending 1-1. Borough sit ninth, just two points off the play-off places, and visit leaders Ebbsfleet on Tuesday night.
