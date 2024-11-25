Worthing v Chelmsford City in National SouthWorthing v Chelmsford City in National South
Worthing v Chelmsford City in National South

37 photos as Worthing and Chelmsford City share the National League South spoils

By Steve Bone
Published 25th Nov 2024, 19:34 BST
Mo Faal scored his 10th goal since joining Worthing as Chris Agutter’s side came from behind to claim a point at home to Chelmsford City.

Faal’s 69th minute goal cancelled out Jordan Greenidge’s 35th minute opener for the Clarets, who had Archie Tamplin sent off six minutes before the home side’s equaliser.

The point leaves Worthing in the final play-off position and they still have a game in hand over all but one of the six sides above them.

Agutter takes his team to Farnborough – the side one place and one point above them – on Tuesday night.

See pictures by Kyle Hemsley from the Worthing-Chelmsford game on this page and the ones linked and get the latest from Woodside Road in the Worthing Herald – out on Thursday.

Worthing v Chelmsford City in National South

1. Worthing v Chelmsford City in National South pictures by Kyle Hemsley (17).JPG

Worthing v Chelmsford City in National South Photo: Kyle Hemsley

Worthing v Chelmsford City in National South

2. Worthing v Chelmsford City in National South pictures by Kyle Hemsley (35).JPG

Worthing v Chelmsford City in National South Photo: Kyle Hemsley

Worthing v Chelmsford City in National South

3. Worthing v Chelmsford City in National South pictures by Kyle Hemsley (4).JPG

Worthing v Chelmsford City in National South Photo: Kyle Hemsley

Worthing v Chelmsford City in National South

4. Worthing v Chelmsford City in National South pictures by Kyle Hemsley (11).JPG

Worthing v Chelmsford City in National South Photo: Kyle Hemsley

Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:Chris AgutterNational League SouthClarets
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice