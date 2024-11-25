37 photos as Worthing and Chelmsford City share the National League South spoils

Faal’s 69th minute goal cancelled out Jordan Greenidge’s 35th minute opener for the Clarets, who had Archie Tamplin sent off six minutes before the home side’s equaliser.
The point leaves Worthing in the final play-off position and they still have a game in hand over all but one of the six sides above them.
Agutter takes his team to Farnborough – the side one place and one point above them – on Tuesday night.
See pictures by Kyle Hemsley from the Worthing-Chelmsford game on this page and the ones linked and get the latest from Woodside Road in the Worthing Herald – out on Thursday.
