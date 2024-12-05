37 photos as Worthing win at Salisbury to go fifth in National League South

Harrison Smith doubled the lead shortly after the break and that was enough for Chris Agutter’s men to take their tenth win of the league season and move above Eastbourne Borough and into fifth place.

They take a break from the league this weekend when they host Gosport Borough in the FA Trophy third round at Woodside Road.

See pictures from the win at Salisbury on this page and those linked. Pick up the Herald and Gazette – out now – for the latest from Worthing’s men’s and women’s teans and plenty more local football.

1 . kyle hemsley Salisbury v Worthing, National League South Photo: kyle hemsley : Kyle Hemsley

2 . Salisbury v Worthing pictures by Kyle Hemsley (33).JPG Salisbury v Worthing, National League South Photo: Kyle Hemsley

3 . 2023 [email protected] Salisbury v Worthing, National League South Photo: KYLE HEMSLEY : Kyle Hemsley