37 photos from Slough Town v Eastbourne Borough as Sports secure another shutout

Their latest shutout came at Slough Town, where they extended their unbeaten run to nine games in a 0-0 draw.

Borough had to play the final half-hour or so with ten men after Pierce Bird was sent off when he picked up a second yellow card.

Adam Murray’s side are fourth in the table only two points off the top. They are at home to Chelmsford next Saturday.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from Slough v Borough on this page and those linked and get all the news and views from Priory Lane in the Eastbourne Herald every Friday.

