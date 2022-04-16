37 pictures as Eastbourne Borough share six goals with Welling

Borough led 3-0 at one stage thanks to goals from Charley Kendall (2) and Mitch Dickenson. But Welling battled back in the second half. The point leaves the Sports sixth and still looking good for a play-off spot. They travel to face the side right behind them in the play-off zone, Havant and Waterlooville, on Easter Monday. See pictures from the draw with Welling by Andy Pelling and Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked. Get the Borough latest in the Herald, out every Friday.