37 pictures from a nine-goal afternoon for Eastbourne Borough and Dartford

Dartford were too strong for Danny Bloor's men, winning 7-2 in a game in which two sides already assured of a play-off place were playing for final positions. Charley Kendall scored for Borough in the first half and they got a second through Kristian Campbell's own goal near the end. Borough finish sixth and will travel to Oxford City in the play-offs on Wednesday night. See pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked, taken by Lydia and Nick Redman and Andy Pelling.