37 pictures from Horsham and Whitehawk's New Year's Day clash

Horsham got 2024 off on the wrong foot when they slipped to a 1-0 defeat at home to Whitehawk to dent their Isthmian premier play-off ambitions.

Charlie Harris came back to haunt his former team when he scored the Hawks’ late winner, the 1-0 loss resulting in the Hornets slipping to tenth place – seven points off the play-off places.

It was a poor festive period for Dom Di Paola’s side, who took only one point from their three games – that in a 1-1 draw at Dulwich Hamlet on Saturday.

See pictures from Horsham-Whitehawk on this page and the ones linked – taken by John Lines and Butterfly Football’s Natalie Mayhew. Get the reaction to the Dulwich and Whitehawk games from Dom Di Paola in the West Sussex County Times, out on Thursday.

1 . Natalie Mayhew's pictures from Horsham v Whitehawk (4).jpg Action from Horsham v Whitehawk in the Isthmian premier Photo: Natalie Mayhew - Butterfly Football

2 . Natalie Mayhew's pictures from Horsham v Whitehawk (8).jpg Action from Horsham v Whitehawk in the Isthmian premier Photo: Natalie Mayhew - Butterfly Football

3 . Natalie Mayhew's pictures from Horsham v Whitehawk (9).jpg Action from Horsham v Whitehawk in the Isthmian premier Photo: Natalie Mayhew - Butterfly Football

4 . Natalie Mayhew's pictures from Horsham v Whitehawk (5).jpg Action from Horsham v Whitehawk in the Isthmian premier Photo: Natalie Mayhew - Butterfly Football