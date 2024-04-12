Action from Eastbourne Borough's 0-0 draw at Truro CityAction from Eastbourne Borough's 0-0 draw at Truro City
38 photos as Eastbourne Borough take point from visit to play Truro City

It may yet be a vital point in their battle to stay in the National League South – but Eastbourne Borough came away from their clash with Truro City feeling they should be going home with all three.
By Steve Bone
Published 12th Apr 2024, 13:02 BST

The 0-0 draw keeps them in with a good chance of staying up but with three games to go it may not be in their hands. They host Chippenham this weekend needing a win to give themselves a bit more breathing space.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from Truro-Borough on this page and the ones linked. And see today’s Eastbourne Herald for an analysis of the relegation battle and Borough owner Simon Leslie’s latest exclusive column.

