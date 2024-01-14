38 photos from Eastbourne Borough's battle with St Albans City in National League South

Siya Ligendza’s first goal for Eastbourne Borough gave them a half-time advantage at home to St Albans City – but the Hertfordshire visitors scored twice after the break for a 2-1 win.

The defeat means Adam Murray’s men are still six points adrift in the National South relegation with a real fight to stay up ahead of them.

There are 18 games left but the next one’s a tough one – away to third-placed Hampton and Richmond next Saturday.

See Lydia and Nick Redman’s pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked and get the latest from Priory Lane in the Herald, out Friday.

1 . Eastbourne Borough v St Albans City pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (46).jpg Action from Eastbourne Borough v St Albans City in the National League South Photo: Lydia Redman:Lydia and Nick Redman

2 . Eastbourne Borough v St Albans City pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (44).jpg Action from Eastbourne Borough v St Albans City in the National League South Photo: Lydia Redman:Lydia and Nick Redman

3 . Eastbourne Borough v St Albans City pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (9).jpg Action from Eastbourne Borough v St Albans City in the National League South Photo: Lydia Redman:Lydia and Nick Redman