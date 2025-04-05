38 pictures as Bognor Regis Town show they won't go down without a fight

Had they lost or drawn at home to Potters Bar, the game would have been up and they’d have been assured of step four football next season.

But they turned in a gritty display against the Hertforshire visitors and a goal by Dion Jarvis 19 minutes from time was enough to secure three points which see them live to fight another day.

The odds on relegation remain very, very short – Jamie Howell and Michael Birmingham’s side would have to win all four of their remaining games and hope one of Canvey and Dulwich Hamlet didn’t pick up more than a point from theirs.

But at least they put a smile on fans’ faces with a rare win.

See pictures from the victory – taken by Lyn Phillips, Trevor Staff, Tommy McMillan and David Richardson – on this page and those linked, or if you're on the Observer app, just scroll down the single page.

