Action and celebrations from Eastbourne Borough 's win over Uxbridge in the FA Cup

38 pictures as Eastbourne Borough beat Uxbridge in the FA Cup

Eastbourne Borough eased to a 2-0 win over Uxbridge in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup at Priory Lane.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 12:51 pm

The success leaves them just two rounds from the first round proper – in which they played Blackpool two seasons ago. Chris Whelpdale put Borough ahead on 21 minutes and Simo Mbonkwi confirmed their progress with a second 14 minutes from time. See pictures from the victory on this page and the ones linked by Lydia and Nick Redman.

Eastbourne Borough beat Uxbridge in the FA Cup

Action and celebrations from Eastbourne Borough 's win over Uxbridge in the FA Cup
Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough beat Uxbridge in the FA Cup

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough beat Uxbridge in the FA Cup

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough beat Uxbridge in the FA Cup

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

