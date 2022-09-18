38 pictures as Eastbourne Borough beat Uxbridge in the FA Cup
Eastbourne Borough eased to a 2-0 win over Uxbridge in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup at Priory Lane.
By Steve Bone
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 12:51 pm
The success leaves them just two rounds from the first round proper – in which they played Blackpool two seasons ago. Chris Whelpdale put Borough ahead on 21 minutes and Simo Mbonkwi confirmed their progress with a second 14 minutes from time. See pictures from the victory on this page and the ones linked by Lydia and Nick Redman.
