Action, celebration and fans pictures from Lancing's 2-1 win over Newhaven at Culver Road in the Isthmian-SCFL play-off game / Pictures: Stephen Goodger

38 pictures as Lancing survive! Newhaven beaten in tense Istrhmian-SCFL play-off battle

Lancing have lived to fight another season at step four of the non-league pyramid. They beat Newhaven 2-1 at Culver Road in a play-off match to decide who'd be in the Isthmian south east division next season and who'd be in the SCFL.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 1st May 2022, 3:44 pm
Updated Sunday, 1st May 2022, 3:47 pm

Lee Robinson put the Dockers into the lead after the break to give them hope of promotion to step four for the first time - but two goals from Modou Jammeh turned the game on its head and sealed survival for the Lancers. On this page and the ones linked see pictures from a dramatic afternoon, taken by Stephen Goodger.

