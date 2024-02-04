BREAKING
38 pictures from Eastbourne Borough's National League South clash at Bath City

Eastbourne Borough were denied a valuable point that most felt they deserved when Euan Clark’s 78th minute winner earned the points for Bath City at Twerton Park.
By Steve Bone
Published 4th Feb 2024, 11:01 GMT

Adam Murray’s side battled well but came home empty-handed and are still in the relegation zone.

They’ll look for better when they visit Truro – one of the sides they need to try to catch just outside the bottom four – next Saturday.

