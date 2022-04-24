38 pictures from Shoreham's draw with Roffey ahead of SCFL play-offs

Dave Sharman got the Mussels' goal after Roffey had taken the lead from the penalty spot. Mark Pulling's team will have been glad to avoid defeat ahead of their knockout clash at Seaford, the winners of which will meet Midhurst and Easebourne or Epsom and Ewell in the final the following weekend. On this page and the ones linked are pictures by Stephen Goodger from the Shoreham-Roffey clash.