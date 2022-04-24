Images from Shoreham's 1-1 SCFL division one draw with Roffey at Middle Road / Pictures: Stephen Goodger

38 pictures from Shoreham's draw with Roffey ahead of SCFL play-offs

Shoreham FC scored a late equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw at home to SCFL division one champions Roffey - and now look forward to a play-off visit to Seaford next Saturday.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 24th April 2022, 6:34 pm
Updated Sunday, 24th April 2022, 6:38 pm

Dave Sharman got the Mussels' goal after Roffey had taken the lead from the penalty spot. Mark Pulling's team will have been glad to avoid defeat ahead of their knockout clash at Seaford, the winners of which will meet Midhurst and Easebourne or Epsom and Ewell in the final the following weekend. On this page and the ones linked are pictures by Stephen Goodger from the Shoreham-Roffey clash.

1.

2.

3.

4.

