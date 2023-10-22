38 pictures from Steyning Town’s FA Vase victory over Reading City at the Shooting Field

The key period in a cagey game came shortly before half-time. In the 40th minute Harry Shooman, back from injury, thumped home a stunning header from a deep cross to put Town ahead – and minutes later with the visitors being slightly rattled for the first time in the afternoon in-form Charlie Meehan curled home a delightful second goal from just inside the box. This put The Barrowmen two up at the break and their tails firmly up with it.In the second period it became a cagey affair once again with Steyning seem seeming content to sit back and soak up the pressure and try to hit the visitors on the break.Reading City pushed and probed but struggled to create any real chances of note as the Town rearguard stood firm. Lucas in the Town goal had to deal with a number of crosses and scrambles in the box which he did admirably punching well and handling well when required to.