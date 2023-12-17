38 pictures of Eastbourne Borough's brilliant win at Welling United

Goals from Freddie Carter and Callum Kealy saw Eastbourne Borough pick up a vital 2-0 win at Danny Bloor’s Welling United on Saturday.
The win put Borough in 21st place in the National League South table. Photographer Lydia Redman was at the game to catch the action and celebrations.
1. Welling United 0, Eastbourne Borough 2
Freddie Carter and Callum Kealy scored as Eastbourne Borough picked up an important 2-0 win away at Welling United. Photographer Lydia Redman was at the game to catch the action Photo: Nick Redman:Lydia Redman
2. Welling United 0, Eastbourne Borough 2
Freddie Carter and Callum Kealy scored as Eastbourne Borough picked up an important 2-0 win away at Welling United. Photographer Lydia Redman was at the game to catch the action Photo: Lydia Redman
3. Welling United 0, Eastbourne Borough 2
Freddie Carter and Callum Kealy scored as Eastbourne Borough picked up an important 2-0 win away at Welling United. Photographer Lydia Redman was at the game to catch the action Photo: Lydia Redman
4. Welling United 0, Eastbourne Borough 2
Freddie Carter and Callum Kealy scored as Eastbourne Borough picked up an important 2-0 win away at Welling United. Photographer Lydia Redman was at the game to catch the action Photo: Lydia Redman