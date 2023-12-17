BREAKING
Freddie Carter and Callum Kealy scored as Eastbourne Borough picked up an important 2-0 win away at Welling United. Photographer Lydia Redman was at the game to catch the actionFreddie Carter and Callum Kealy scored as Eastbourne Borough picked up an important 2-0 win away at Welling United. Photographer Lydia Redman was at the game to catch the action
38 pictures of Eastbourne Borough's brilliant win at Welling United

Goals from Freddie Carter and Callum Kealy saw Eastbourne Borough pick up a vital 2-0 win at Danny Bloor’s Welling United on Saturday.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 17th Dec 2023, 12:31 GMT

The win put Borough in 21st place in the National League South table. Photographer Lydia Redman was at the game to catch the action and celebrations.

