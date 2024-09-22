Eastbourne Borough v Slough Town in the National League SouthEastbourne Borough v Slough Town in the National League South
Eastbourne Borough v Slough Town in the National League South

39 photos as Eastbourne Borough and Slough Town share spoils in National South

By Steve Bone
Published 22nd Sep 2024, 13:09 BST
Alfie Pavey cancelled out a Slough opener but Eastbourne Borough couldn’t find a winner in this absorbing National South encounter at Priory Lane.

Borough had plenty of the play but it finished 1-1 – a result which keeps the Sports in second place, three points behind leaders Hemel Hempstead.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked – and as ever, get all the latest from the Borough camp in the Eastbourne Herald on Friday.

Eastbourne Borough v Slough Town in the National League South

Eastbourne Borough v Slough Town in the National League South

Eastbourne Borough v Slough Town in the National League South

Eastbourne Borough v Slough Town in the National League South

