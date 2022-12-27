39 photos as Wick beat East Preston in SCFL Division 1 derby

Wick maintained their SCFL Division 1 promotion push with an ultimately comfortable 3-0 win over neighbours East Preston at Crabtree Park.

Zac Harris, Ben Gray and Dave Crouch were on target as Lee Baldwin’s team moved back into second place above Shoreham – who had displaced them a day earlier with a 5-1 win at Mile Oak.

It sets up an exciting second half of the campaign in the division, which is led by Epsom and Ewell only on goal difference.

Check out Stephen Goodger's 29 match pictures on this page and the ones linked – and 10 more from Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff in the slideshow in the video player above.

