39 photos as Worthing FC reach the FA Cup first round by beating Bath City
Worthing are in the first round of the FA Cup after beating Bath City 2-0 in the fourth qualifying round at a packed Woodside Road.
By Steve Bone
Published 15th Oct 2023, 11:48 BST
The win came courtesy of Danny Cashman’s early second-half double and sets up a potential glamour tie in the first round, in which League One and League clubs play.
See pictures by Mike Gunn from the win over Bath on this page and the ones linked and see this website for all the cup and draw reaction from Woodside Road – and from Horsham FC, who are also in the first round.
