BREAKING
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Thousands gather in central London for March For Palestine protest
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party
Worthing beat Bath City to reach the first round of the FA CupWorthing beat Bath City to reach the first round of the FA Cup
Worthing beat Bath City to reach the first round of the FA Cup

39 photos as Worthing FC reach the FA Cup first round by beating Bath City

Worthing are in the first round of the FA Cup after beating Bath City 2-0 in the fourth qualifying round at a packed Woodside Road.
By Steve Bone
Published 15th Oct 2023, 11:48 BST

The win came courtesy of Danny Cashman’s early second-half double and sets up a potential glamour tie in the first round, in which League One and League clubs play.

See pictures by Mike Gunn from the win over Bath on this page and the ones linked and see this website for all the cup and draw reaction from Woodside Road – and from Horsham FC, who are also in the first round.

Worthing beat Bath City to reach the first round of the FA Cup

1. Worthing v Bath City in the FA Cup pictures by Mike Gunn (32).jpg

Worthing beat Bath City to reach the first round of the FA Cup Photo: Mike Gunn

Worthing beat Bath City to reach the first round of the FA Cup

2. Worthing v Bath City in the FA Cup pictures by Mike Gunn (37).jpg

Worthing beat Bath City to reach the first round of the FA Cup Photo: Mike Gunn

Worthing beat Bath City to reach the first round of the FA Cup

3. Worthing v Bath City in the FA Cup pictures by Mike Gunn (27).jpg

Worthing beat Bath City to reach the first round of the FA Cup Photo: Mike Gunn

Worthing beat Bath City to reach the first round of the FA Cup

4. Worthing v Bath City in the FA Cup pictures by Mike Gunn (28).jpg

Worthing beat Bath City to reach the first round of the FA Cup Photo: Mike Gunn

Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:Worthing FCLeague OneHorsham FC