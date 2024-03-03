39 pictures as Lancing take point from Isthmian League clash with Beckenham Town

Dave Altendorff’s side trailed 1-0 to a Rhys Wyborn goal scored midway through the second half as injury time arrived. Then Charlie Bennett popped up to rescue a point.

Lancing remain fourth but are now six points behind third-placed Sittingbourne – though the Culver Road outfit are still in with a great chance of making those play-offs, with nine games to go for them to stay inside the top five.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger from Lancing-Beckenham on this page and the ones linked and get all the local football action in the Worthing Herald every Thursday.

