39 pictures as Lancing take point from Isthmian League clash with Beckenham Town

Lancing missed a chance to strength their play-off claims in the Isthmian south east division when they were held to a 1-1 draw by bottom side Beckenham – and it could have been worse.
By Steve Bone
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 13:07 GMT

Dave Altendorff’s side trailed 1-0 to a Rhys Wyborn goal scored midway through the second half as injury time arrived. Then Charlie Bennett popped up to rescue a point.

Lancing remain fourth but are now six points behind third-placed Sittingbourne – though the Culver Road outfit are still in with a great chance of making those play-offs, with nine games to go for them to stay inside the top five.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger from Lancing-Beckenham on this page and the ones linked and get all the local football action in the Worthing Herald every Thursday.

Lancing take on Beckenham at Culver Road in the Isthmian south east division Photo: Stephen Goodger

Lancing take on Beckenham at Culver Road in the Isthmian south east division Photo: Stephen Goodger

Lancing take on Beckenham at Culver Road in the Isthmian south east division Photo: Stephen Goodger

Lancing take on Beckenham at Culver Road in the Isthmian south east division Photo: Stephen Goodger

