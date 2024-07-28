Pagham v Crawley Down in the SCFL premierPagham v Crawley Down in the SCFL premier
39 pictures as Pagham FC start season by beating Crawley Down Gatwick to go joint top of SCFL

By Steve Bone
Published 28th Jul 2024, 17:38 BST
It was Pagham perfection on the opening day of the SCFL premier division season as the Lions beat Crawley Down Gatwick 5-0 at sunny Nyetimber Lane.

The big win put them joint top of the opening day’s premier table with Horsham YMCA, who won by the same score.

See the best of the action from Pagham’s win over the Anvils on this page and the ones linked – images taken by Roger Smith and Tommy McMillan. Or if you’re on the Observer app, simply scroll down the page for all the images.

