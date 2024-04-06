Action from Eastbourne Borough's win at home to Weymouth in National League SouthAction from Eastbourne Borough's win at home to Weymouth in National League South
39 pictures from another vital Eastbourne Borough win - as Weymouth are beaten at Priory Lane

A first-half goal by Matt Green earned Eastbourne Borough their second win in a week and boosted their hopes of surviving in National League South.
By Steve Bone
Published 6th Apr 2024, 21:17 BST

The 1-0 win over Weymouth, in front of more than 1,400 at Priory Lane, followed Easter Monday’s 2-0 victory at Dartford and put Adam Murray’s men a point above Dartford – who are in the top relegation spot. Borough have four games left – starting with a rearranged trip to Gloucester to play Truro.

See pictures from the win over Weyouth by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked.

Action from Eastbourne Borough's win at home to Weymouth in National League South







