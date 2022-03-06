Action and goal celebrations from Lancing's 2-1 win at home to Burgess Hill Town in the Isthmian south east division / Pictures: Stephen Goodger

39 pictures from Lancing FC's win over Burgess Hill Town FC

Lancing moved up to 14th in the Isthmian south east division with a 2-1 victory at home to play-off chasing Burgess Hill Town.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 1:30 pm

Isaiah Corrie put them ahead five minutes after the start and - after Hillians skipper Lewis Taylor had levelled from the spot just after half-time - Mo Juwara scored the winner, also from a penalty, five minutes from time. It lifts Kane Louis and Alex Walsh's team a little way away from the danger zone but dents Hill's hopes of a play-off spot. See Stephen Goodger's pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked.

