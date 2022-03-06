39 pictures from Lancing FC's win over Burgess Hill Town FC

Isaiah Corrie put them ahead five minutes after the start and - after Hillians skipper Lewis Taylor had levelled from the spot just after half-time - Mo Juwara scored the winner, also from a penalty, five minutes from time. It lifts Kane Louis and Alex Walsh's team a little way away from the danger zone but dents Hill's hopes of a play-off spot. See Stephen Goodger's pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked.