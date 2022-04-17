They are still trying to reach 100 points and 100 goals for the season and are now just six points and two goals from that amazing double. Adam Hinshelwood's side celebrated their Isthmian premier title win by putting five past Carshalton in front of a crowd of 1745 at Woodside Road. Reece Meekums, Luke Robinson (2), Pat Webber and Ollie Pearce got the goals - all within the first 51 minutes. See Marcus Hoare's pictures from a memorable day on this page and the ones linked. Get the latest in the Herald - out on Thursday.