Worthing FC celebrate last week's clinching of the Isthmian premier title in front of their own fans at Woodside Road - and beat Carshalton 5-0 just for good measure / Picture: Marcus Hoare

39 pictures from Worthing FC celebrating their league title

The pressure is off, the prize is won - but that clearly hasn't affected Worthing FC's will to win.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 17th April 2022, 9:37 am

They are still trying to reach 100 points and 100 goals for the season and are now just six points and two goals from that amazing double. Adam Hinshelwood's side celebrated their Isthmian premier title win by putting five past Carshalton in front of a crowd of 1745 at Woodside Road. Reece Meekums, Luke Robinson (2), Pat Webber and Ollie Pearce got the goals - all within the first 51 minutes. See Marcus Hoare's pictures from a memorable day on this page and the ones linked. Get the latest in the Herald - out on Thursday.

1.

Worthing FC celebrate last week's clinching of the Isthmian premier title in front of their own fans at Woodside Road - and beat Carshalton 5-0 just for good measure / Picture: Marcus Hoare

Photo Sales

2.

Worthing FC celebrate last week's clinching of the Isthmian premier title in front of their own fans at Woodside Road - and beat Carshalton 5-0 just for good measure / Picture: Marcus Hoare

Photo Sales

3.

Worthing FC celebrate last week's clinching of the Isthmian premier title in front of their own fans at Woodside Road - and beat Carshalton 5-0 just for good measure / Picture: Marcus Hoare

Photo Sales

4.

Worthing FC celebrate last week's clinching of the Isthmian premier title in front of their own fans at Woodside Road - and beat Carshalton 5-0 just for good measure / Picture: Marcus Hoare

Photo Sales
Worthing FCAdam Hinshelwood
Next Page
Page 1 of 10