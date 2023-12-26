Ryan Davidson’s 90th minute header gave Chichester an all three-points early Christmas present as City returned to Oaklands Park on the new 3G surface.

Isaac Bello’s strike in the first half had put Chi in front only for Louis Evans to seemingly earn the Bears a share of the spoils with 13 minutes of normal time to go, but Davison ensured that the club’s 150th anniversary party would not be spoiled.

Suspensions kicked in for the three players that were sent off last week. Emmett Dunn, given a second yellow in that 4-0 loss to league-leaders Ramsgate, Curtis Da Costa straight red-carded and Rob Hutchings also dispatched as Chi went down to nine in a memorable win at Hythe Town last time out, were unavailable to play. MoM Kyle O’Brien came in at left back, Joe Moore slotted in to centre-mid, and Ben Pashley made an appearance at the heart of defence.

Broadbridge Heath came into this game with only two league wins all season and had lost the reverse fixture on August Bank Holiday Monday 3-0, undone by headed goals from Davidson, Joe Clarke and Conrad Honore.

Chichester City walk out on to their new 3G pitch for the first time, ahead of their win over Broadbridge Heath | Picture: Neil Holmes

Here, Clarke conceded a dangerous set-piece on the edge of his penalty area after just 30 seconds, Zac Young took this and Kieran Magee made a save of sorts before denying a follow-up overhead kick. The hosts got going as Bello sprayed things to No11 Ethan Prichard, who with Connor Cody advanced as well, won a couple of Chi throw-ins.

Prichard then pulled the first stop out of the visitors’ Alfie Hadfield for the first corner which O’Brien whipped in before linking up with Honore. In a spell of Chi pressure, Davidson had a header deflected for another corner kick. Next, the home side’s right back linked up with Clarke who tried his luck from distance.

Prichard broke up an Evans – Young move and neat skill from Moore instigated an attack after Pashley dealt with Mason Doughty. A good show of strength from Davidson up against Doughty occurred moments later as a nice turn from Evans teed Young up for a cross with Heath offside anyway. On 13 Young cut the ball out but his forward pass was too firm.

Josh Clack, who bagged the second goal against Hythe, got fouled and Hadfield gathered Prichard’s free-kick eventually. Clarke blocked an Evans delivery and the Bears No7 felled Prichard for the first booking of the match. At the mid-point Bello scored City’s first goal at a rejuvenated Oaklands Park, rounding Hadfield and finding the back of the net for his second in two.

Good work from Honore opened things up again and Bello was bundled over by Gideon Acheampong. O’Brien took the dead ball once more and a flick by Honore was cleared. The hosts won a couple of corners subsequently but these came to nothing. Honore’s determined run just after the half hour mark led to a pass to an offside Clack before Bears defenders backed off O’Brien whose fierce hit fizzed away.

Cody was upended for a free-kick that had to be re-taken; Davidson conceded a set-piece; O’Brien won one; and Prichard impeded an opponent as the clock ticked down. Cody went on one of those mazy runs of his after the break but it was thwarted. And then Tad Bromage got a talking to by referee Joe Wright and O’Brien picked out Clarke with his consequent kick who headed beyond Hadfield only to be flagged offside.

Doughty pulled an easy save out of Magee five minutes in and a Prichard bang was blocked at the other end. O’Brien had a delivery hooked away on 54 and Clack couldn’t keep his header down. Acheampong did well to deny O’Brien seconds later and Moore sent an inviting ball towards Bello but the keeper was out swiftly and took a knock for his trouble.

Heath made two substitutions and Lee Seok-jae replaced Bello on 62. Lee had an effort blocked after a clever pass from Honore and Hadfield finger-tipped Prichard’s strike out for a corner. Lee took this and Davidson headed over the bar.

Broadbridge got in on a rare raid as Evans found Acheampong but Chi cleared up and then Prichard got attention from the ref for a foul on Jake Lindsey. Nice skill by sub Sam Lemon led to Magee collecting the loose ball on 70 before Honore had a crack from some way off. Next, Cody got done and Davidson gave away a free-kick, receiving a yellow card. Evans slotted this calmly round the wall for the leveller in the 77th minute.

Moore caused trouble only for Bears skipper Ryan Brackpool to hoof upfield and then a smart backheel from Cody set Davidson up for an attempt which was always rising, With three minutes to go Chichester lost CB Pashley and Aubrey was given a booking. Prichard’s cross-cum-shot was then diverted by Hadfield for a corner.

Evans cleared this one for another better one that was firmly headed home by Davidson to give Chi the win. So, on a momentous day City moved up to seventh place and recorded a back-to-back league victory for the first time since the end of September. Chichester are at Oaklands Park next on Saturday 30th December against Phoenix Sports (Kick Off 3pm).