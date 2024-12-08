Bosses at Bognor Regis Town have taken a huge step closer to being able to install a state-of-the-art 3G pitch at Nyewood Lane.

A planning application for the new synthetic surface has been lodged with Arun District Council and if the process proves successful the Rocks will lay the pitch next summer ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Now the club is urging fans to go online to support the application, citing the massive benefits to the community -- who will be able to share the facility -- and the increased financial stability it will provide.

Bognor chiefs say the proposed change to an artificial pitch – along with new floodlights -- is a decision not made lightly given how revered the expertly manicured grass pitch is within the non-league football scene.

The famus Nye Camp grass is set to be replaced by a 3G surface | Picture: David Richardson

But they say the long-term benefits make it a compelling next step forward for the club and future projects on and off the field. Russ Chandler, who along with Bognor grandee Jack Pearce and a group of committee members are spearheading the initiative, says the hope is that the town will get behind the application.

He said: "We very much see the project as a sign of our intent to grow the club and in so doing be able to embrace even more of our community. We really do need everybody's support; if you can comment positively in the link provided it will help us no end.

"The more positive comments we get the more likely it is that we will be successful through the planning stage and that will keep us on track for delivering the pitch in time for the 2024/25 season. There’s a decision from the Football Foundation, who are providing 70 per cent of the funding expected in March, and once we get the decision, assuming that we have a successful outcome, then the work will pretty much start immediately.

"The pitch is going to be FIFA Pro Plus standard, which means that we can play up to National League level without any changes to the surface and is the highest quality that we can go without going to the hybrid pitches used in Premier League stadiums. The positives are many including not having to rearrange waterlogged fixtures to midweek from a Saturday when we would get a higher attendance and that helps protect revenue.

"The pitch will provide a great opportunity for us to grow our youth development offer further and provide them the opportunity to play on a quality surface with excellent facilities and help them feel a really valued part of the club. Likewise, it helps in the same way with our women’s teams as well as our under-18 teams.

"We hope it becomes a vibrant community hub, one which benefits our town and helps bring a fantastic experience for all those who use it.”