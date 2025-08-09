AFC Portchester v Rocks, Isthmian south centralplaceholder image
AFC Portchester v Rocks, Isthmian south central

4-1 down but they won 5-4: Pictures from amazing AFC Portchester v Bognor Regis Town clash

By Steve Bone
Published 9th Aug 2025, 21:14 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2025, 21:28 BST
Well if that’s the Isthmian south central division, the Rocks might rather like life in their new division.

They ended their opening-day clash at AFC Portchester with three points – despite being 4-1 down after 52 minutes.

A remarkable fightback saw them score four times in the final 35 minutes to claim a 5-4 win.

Tommy Scutt put Bognor ahead with an early penalty before promoted Portchester took charge with goals from Alfie Stanley and Zak Willett in the first half hour and a Ryan Pennery double either side of the interval.

Down and out? No, the Rocks kept battling and Callum Laycock soon made it 4-2 – then a Billy Allcock double levelled it at 4-4 before the 90 minutes were up. That woulf have been enough first-day drama for anyone but Simba Mlambo pounced seven minutes into injury time to send the visiting fans, players and staff delirious.

See pictures by Lyn Phillips, Trevor Staff and Tommy McMillan on this page and those linked – or just on the single page if you’re on the Observer app – and get the latest from the Rocks camp in the Bognor Observer every Thursday.

AFC Portchester v Rocks, Isthmian south central

1. Lyn Phillips

AFC Portchester v Rocks, Isthmian south central Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

AFC Portchester v Rocks, Isthmian south central

2. Trevor Staff

AFC Portchester v Rocks, Isthmian south central Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

AFC Portchester v Rocks, Isthmian south central

3. Lyn Phillips

AFC Portchester v Rocks, Isthmian south central Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

AFC Portchester v Rocks, Isthmian south central

4. Trevor Staff

AFC Portchester v Rocks, Isthmian south central Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:AFC PortchesterBognor Regis TownBognorZak WillettAlfie Stanley
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice