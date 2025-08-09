4-1 down but they won 5-4: Pictures from amazing AFC Portchester v Bognor Regis Town clash

They ended their opening-day clash at AFC Portchester with three points – despite being 4-1 down after 52 minutes.

A remarkable fightback saw them score four times in the final 35 minutes to claim a 5-4 win.

Tommy Scutt put Bognor ahead with an early penalty before promoted Portchester took charge with goals from Alfie Stanley and Zak Willett in the first half hour and a Ryan Pennery double either side of the interval.

Down and out? No, the Rocks kept battling and Callum Laycock soon made it 4-2 – then a Billy Allcock double levelled it at 4-4 before the 90 minutes were up. That woulf have been enough first-day drama for anyone but Simba Mlambo pounced seven minutes into injury time to send the visiting fans, players and staff delirious.

See pictures by Lyn Phillips, Trevor Staff and Tommy McMillan on this page and those linked – or just on the single page if you’re on the Observer app – and get the latest from the Rocks camp in the Bognor Observer every Thursday.

1 . Lyn Phillips AFC Portchester v Rocks, Isthmian south central Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

2 . Trevor Staff AFC Portchester v Rocks, Isthmian south central Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

3 . Lyn Phillips AFC Portchester v Rocks, Isthmian south central Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff