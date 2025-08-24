Worthing FC v Enfield Town, National League Southplaceholder image
Worthing FC v Enfield Town, National League South

40 pictures as Worthing and Enfield Town share spoils at Woodside Road

By Steve Bone
Published 24th Aug 2025, 11:01 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2025, 18:21 BST
It was a frustrating afternoon for Worthing as they failed to find a way past Enfield Town.

The 0-0 draw leaves them in mid-table with five points from their first four games and they’ll look to get back to winning ways with a trip to Chippenham on bank holiday Monday.

See pictures by Mike Gunn and Jay Wrighte on this page and the ones linked and watch out for news from Chippenham on this site on Monday, and all the latest from the Rebels camp in the Worthing Herald on Thursday.

Worthing FC v Enfield Town, National League South

1. Not to be use without consent

Worthing FC v Enfield Town, National League South Photo: Mike Gunn

Worthing FC v Enfield Town, National League South

2. Not to be use without consent

Worthing FC v Enfield Town, National League South Photo: Mike Gunn

Worthing FC v Enfield Town, National League South

3. No use or copy without writen consent of www.studioiv.co.uk

Worthing FC v Enfield Town, National League South Photo: Mike Gunn

Worthing FC v Enfield Town, National League South

4. No use or copy without writen consent of www.studioiv.co.uk

Worthing FC v Enfield Town, National League South Photo: Mike Gunn

Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice