40 pictures as Worthing FC host Bognor Regis Town in friendly

Bognor Regis Town beat hosts Worthing 2-0 at Woodside Road as both sides continued their build-up towards the new season.

Reds boss Adam Hinshelwood fielded entirely different sides in each half and is unlikely to be to worried by the result – but for Robbie Blake’s Rocks it was a second positive runout inside a week after they held Pompey to a 1-1 draw at Nyewood Lane last Tuesday.

Lucas Pattenden – new Rocks recruit and brother of former Worthing player Jasper – opened the scoring for Bognor and Craig Robson got the second.

Both teams have plenty more friendlies to go before their respective league campaigns begin in the National League South (for Worthing) and Isthmian premier division (for Bognor).

See pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff in the slideshow in the video player above and more from Mike Gunn on this page and the ones linked.

