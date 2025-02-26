Eastbourne Borough v Maidstone UnitedEastbourne Borough v Maidstone United
41 photos as Eastbourne Borough clinch win over Maidstone United

By Steve Bone
Published 26th Feb 2025, 08:06 BST
It was another special night under the lights at Priory Lane as Eastbourne Borough edged a 1-0 win over Maidstone United, one of their promotion rivals in National League South.

George Alexanders’ 70th minute goal was the difference between the sides and Adam Murray’s team now sit second in the table, just a point behind leaders Dorking.

For context, in a tight top section of the table, had Borough lost this game, Maidstone – now seventh – would be third and Borough fourth.

See pictures from a memorable occasion by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked and get the Borough latest in the Eastbourne Herald, out on Friday.

