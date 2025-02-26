41 photos as Eastbourne Borough clinch win over Maidstone United

George Alexanders’ 70th minute goal was the difference between the sides and Adam Murray’s team now sit second in the table, just a point behind leaders Dorking.

For context, in a tight top section of the table, had Borough lost this game, Maidstone – now seventh – would be third and Borough fourth.

See pictures from a memorable occasion by Lydia and Nick Redman

