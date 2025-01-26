41 photos as Eastbourne Borough march on with win over Chelmsford City

David Sesay’s goal gave Borough a half-time lead at Priory Lane and Yahya Bamba doubled it shortly after the restart. Chelmsford became the first time to breach the Sports defence in more than 800 minutes when Jordan Greenidge fired in a penalty after Archie Tamplin went down in the area.

Adam Murray’s team are fourth – but level on points with the three sides ahead of them in an incredibly tight and exciting battle for the National South title. Boreham Wood, Torquay and Worthing are the other sides on 52 points.

Murray’s men visit 23rd-placed Enfield on Tuesday night.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from Eastbourne Borough v Chelmsford City on this page and those linked – and as ever you can get the latest from the Lane in the Eastbourne Herald, out Friday.

