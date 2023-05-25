41 photos as Worthing FC Women win league title with victory in final game

They’ve sat behind Ebbsfleet in the London and SE Regional League premier division title race for most of the season – but when it mattered, they rose to the top. And that was in their very last game.

The Reds ended up with games in hand at the end of a long season so after Ebbsfleet finished their season on Sunday, Worthing had one more game to play – and knew if they won it, they’d be champions.

And they did just that – winning 2-1 away to AFC Acorns to move two points ahead of the long-time leaders in the final table. Their run-in was boosted by the need to play a rearranged game away to Millwall. They’d drawn there originally but had to replay the game because Millwall had fielded an ineligible player and won the rematch.

There were great scenes afterwards as Worthing celebrated their league title – it came just under a fortnight after the men’s side from Woodside Road lad won the Sussex Senior Cup, making it a great double triumph for the club.

See the best of the pictures from a memorable night – taken by One Rebels View and Mike Gunn – on this page and the ones linked, and don’t miss next week’s Worthing Herald (June 1 edition) for a report and reaction.

