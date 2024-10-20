41 pictures from Eastbourne Borough v Torquay in National League South

George Alexander put the Sports ahead just after the half-hour mark but Finley Craske levelled three minutes later in front of a crowd of 1,437.
The draw left Adam Murray’s team third in the table – only three points off the leaders Farnborough – and Torquay a point further back in fifth.
Eastbourne Borough go to Hampton and Richmond on Tuesday night.
See pictures from the Borough-Toquay clash on this page and those linked and get all the news from the camp in the Herald, out every Friday.
