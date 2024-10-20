Eastbourne Borough v Torquay UnitedEastbourne Borough v Torquay United
Eastbourne Borough v Torquay United

41 pictures from Eastbourne Borough v Torquay in National League South

By Steve Bone
Published 20th Oct 2024, 12:21 BST
Honours were even when Eastbourne Borough welcomed Torquay United to Priory Lane for a match between two sides with promotion ambitions in National South.

George Alexander put the Sports ahead just after the half-hour mark but Finley Craske levelled three minutes later in front of a crowd of 1,437.

The draw left Adam Murray’s team third in the table – only three points off the leaders Farnborough – and Torquay a point further back in fifth.

Eastbourne Borough go to Hampton and Richmond on Tuesday night.

See pictures from the Borough-Toquay clash on this page and those linked and get all the news from the camp in the Herald, out every Friday.

Eastbourne Borough v Torquay United

1. Eastbourne Borough v Torquay United pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (15).jpg

Eastbourne Borough v Torquay United Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Torquay United

2. Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Torquay United Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Torquay United

3. Eastbourne Borough v Torquay United pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (13).jpg

Eastbourne Borough v Torquay United Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Torquay United

4. Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Torquay United Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

