41 pictures from Worthing and Dover's ten-goal feast in National League South

You will never not be entertained at Woodside Road. It feels like the whole season has been a goal feast for Worthing FC fans – and the home clash with Dover was no different.
By Steve Bone
Published 11th Feb 2024, 10:03 GMT
Updated 11th Feb 2024, 10:12 GMT

It was 3-2 to Worthing in the first half – and 3-2 to Worthing in the second half, 6-4 the final score. The Rebels led 3-0 and 6-2 before allowing Dover back into things at the end of each half.

The match was overshadowed by a serious injury to Worthing keeper Josh Jeffries – he was taken to hospital but has since sent a message from his hospital bed thanking fans for all their good wishes.

See pictures from the remarkable game on this page and the ones linked and get the latest from Woodside Road – including news of the fan fundraiser for Odei Sorondo and a new supporters’ shirt in aid of the local foodbank – in the Worthing Herald on Thursday.

Action from Worthing's 6-4 win at home to Dover in National League South Photo: Mike Gunn

Action from Worthing's 6-4 win at home to Dover in National League South Photo: Mike Gunn

Action from Worthing's 6-4 win at home to Dover in National League South Photo: Mike Gunn

Action from Worthing's 6-4 win at home to Dover in National League South Photo: Mike Gunn

