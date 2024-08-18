Hornchurch v Eastbourne BoroughHornchurch v Eastbourne Borough
42 photos as Eastbourne Borough win at Hornchurch for season's first National South victory

By Steve Bone
Published 18th Aug 2024, 13:50 BST
Alfie Pavey struck the only goal of the game as Eastbourne Borough won 1-0 at Hornchurch – their first National South win of the season taking them up to eighth in the early table.

They had Isaac Pitblado sent off soon after the goal but the 10 men held out for the three points.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked – and get the latest from Priory Lane in the Eastbourne Herald, every Friday.

