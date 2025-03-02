Bath City v Eastbourne Borough, National League SouthBath City v Eastbourne Borough, National League South
42 photos from Eastbourne Borough's draw at Bath City

By Steve Bone
Published 2nd Mar 2025, 12:57 BST
Eastbourne Borough had to settle for a point at Twerton Park as it ended goalless against Bath City.

Adam Murray’s men remain second in National League South and are three points behind leaders Dorking, but the pack are right behind them with games in hand.

See the match gallery by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked and get all the latest from the Borough camp in the Eastbourne Herald, out on Friday.

