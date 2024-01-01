42 pictures as Worthing ease to 4-0 win at Eastbourne Borough - and into National League South top three

Worthing began 2024 as they ended 2023 – by beating Eastbourne Borough.

Six days after their 3-0 home win over the Sports, Adam Hinshelwood’s men went one better and won 4-0 at Priory Lane – a result that led to the Sports sacking manager Mark Beard after a poor run of form.

Top scorer Ollie Pearce set the Rebels on the road to victory with an 18th minute penalty and strikes from Nicky Wheeler, Ricky Aguiar and Joan Luque after the break wrapped up a comfortable win.

It put Worthing third in the table – and only three points behind second place Hampton and Richmond – and saw them pass 50 league goals for the season, the first team in National South to do so.

Get the reaction from their perfect start to the new year in the Worthing Herald, out on Thursday, but in the meantime check out Mike Gunn’s photos from the match – on this page and the ones linked.

1 . Worthing win at Eastbourne Borough on New Year's Day pictures by Mike Gunn (38).jpg Worthing begin 2024 with a 4-0 win at Eastbourne Borough Photo: Mike Gunn

