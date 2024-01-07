42 pictures from Lancing's brilliant win over Isthmian League south east leaders Ramsgate

Lancing’s brilliant turn-of-the-year form continued with their best result yet – a 4-2 triumph over Isthmian south east leaders that took them into the play-off places.

Jack Paxman gave the Rams a second-minute advantage but Lukas Franzen-Jones cancelled it out on 14 minutes. Joe Taylor restored the visitors’ lead before the break and that was the way it stayed until midway through the second half.

But Dave Altendorff’s men were not done – and they stunned Ramsgate with three goals in 11 minutes, scored by George Taggart, new signing Ben Pope and Charlie Bennett – to inflict only their second league defeat of the campaign.

The win was Lancing’s sixth in seven league games and left them in fifth place – and only three points off second.

