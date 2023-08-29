42 pictures from National South leaders Worthing's win over Weymouth
Worthing remain a point clear at the top of the National League South thanks to a 2-0 home win over Weymouth that completed a perfect bank holiday weekend for Adam Hinshelwood’s team.
By Steve Bone
Published 29th Aug 2023, 08:00 BST
Sonny Fish – a new loan signing from Crawley Town – and Ricky Aguiar scored the goals that saw off the Dorset visitors – 48 hours after Worthing had won at Dover.
The Rebels are a point clear of Chelmsford at the top and visit Braintree on Saturday.
Get the latest from Woodside Road in the Worthing Herald on Thursday and see Mike Gunn’s Worthing-Weymouth pictures on this page and the ones linked.
1 / 11