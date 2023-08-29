BREAKING
Action from Worthing's National South win over Weymouth at Woodside Road
Action from Worthing's National South win over Weymouth at Woodside Road

42 pictures from National South leaders Worthing's win over Weymouth

Worthing remain a point clear at the top of the National League South thanks to a 2-0 home win over Weymouth that completed a perfect bank holiday weekend for Adam Hinshelwood’s team.
By Steve Bone
Published 29th Aug 2023, 08:00 BST

Sonny Fish – a new loan signing from Crawley Town – and Ricky Aguiar scored the goals that saw off the Dorset visitors – 48 hours after Worthing had won at Dover.

The Rebels are a point clear of Chelmsford at the top and visit Braintree on Saturday.

Get the latest from Woodside Road in the Worthing Herald on Thursday and see Mike Gunn’s Worthing-Weymouth pictures on this page and the ones linked.

Action from Worthing's National South win over Weymouth at Woodside Road

Worthing v Weymouth pictures by Mike Gunn (19).jpg

Action from Worthing's National South win over Weymouth at Woodside Road Photo: Mike Gunn

Action from Worthing's National South win over Weymouth at Woodside Road

2. Worthing v Weymouth pictures by Mike Gunn (35).jpg

Action from Worthing's National South win over Weymouth at Woodside Road Photo: Mike Gunn

Action from Worthing's National South win over Weymouth at Woodside Road

3. Worthing v Weymouth pictures by Mike Gunn (20).jpg

Action from Worthing's National South win over Weymouth at Woodside Road Photo: Mike Gunn

Action from Worthing's National South win over Weymouth at Woodside Road

4. Worthing v Weymouth pictures by Mike Gunn (32).jpg

Action from Worthing's National South win over Weymouth at Woodside Road Photo: Mike Gunn

