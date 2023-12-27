BREAKING
43 great photos from the Bognor Regis Town v Horsham festive Isthmian League derby

Bognor beat Horsham 2-0 in front of more than 1,200 fans at Nyewood Lane – and photographers Tommy McMillan and John Lines were among those present to capture the action.
By Steve Bone
Published 27th Dec 2023, 12:11 GMT

You can see images by both photographers from the Isthmian premier division clash on this page and the ones linked. Read the match report here and read and see Bognor boss Robbie Blake’s reaction here. And get all the local football latest in the Bognor Observer and West Sussex County Times – both out, as usual, on Thursday morning.

Photo: Adam Holt:Tommy McMillan

Photo: Adam Holt:Tommy McMillan

Photo: Adam Holt:Tommy McMillan

Photo: Adam Holt:Tommy McMillan

