43 great photos from the Bognor Regis Town v Horsham festive Isthmian League derby
Bognor beat Horsham 2-0 in front of more than 1,200 fans at Nyewood Lane – and photographers Tommy McMillan and John Lines were among those present to capture the action.
By Steve Bone
Published 27th Dec 2023, 12:11 GMT
You can see images by both photographers from the Isthmian premier division clash on this page and the ones linked.
