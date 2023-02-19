Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

43 photos as Southampton striker helps Eastbourne Borough beat Farnborough

Goals by Shiloh Remy and on-loan Southampton striker Luke Pearce fired Eastbourne Borough to their first victory in four National South games.

By Steve Bone
2 minutes ago

Their strikes clinched a 2-0 win at home to Farnborough that put Danny Bloor’s Borough’s back on track after a lean run in the league.

The Sports are ninth in the table, four points off the play-off places, and go to Hampton and Richmond on Tuesday night.

See pictures from the Farnborough game on this page and the ones linked – by Lydia and Nick Redman. And in the slideshow in the video player above, see more photos from the match, by Andy Pelling.

1. Eastbourne Borough v Farnborough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (29).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-0 National League South win at home to Farnborough at Priory Lane

Photo: Trevor Round:Lydia and Nick Redman

Photo Sales

2. Eastbourne Borough v Farnborough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (18).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-0 National League South win at home to Farnborough at Priory Lane

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Photo Sales

3. Eastbourne Borough v Farnborough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (16).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-0 National League South win at home to Farnborough at Priory Lane

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Photo Sales

4. Eastbourne Borough v Farnborough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (1).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-0 National League South win at home to Farnborough at Priory Lane

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Eastbourne BoroughSouthamptonDanny Bloor