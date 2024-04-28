43 pictures to savour from Worthing's brilliant National South play-off win over Maidstone

Worthing beat Maidstone in the National South play-off semi-final at a packed Woodside RoadWorthing beat Maidstone in the National South play-off semi-final at a packed Woodside Road
You have to pinch yourself if you’re a Worthing fan – the team’s achievements just keep piling up and you so not know what you’re going to see next at Woodside Road.
By Steve Bone
Published 28th Apr 2024, 21:14 BST

Here, Aarran Racine’s in-form Rebels took their league form into the play-offs and beat a determined Maidstone United in the semi-final in front of 2,858 at a bouncing Woodside Road.

Ollie Pearce put them ahead from the spot before the Stones levelled ahead of half-time. Juat as fans wondered what it would take to separate the sides, up popped Pearce again to score his 42nd goal of a remrkable season and win it for Worthing.

There were jubilant scenes afterwards as players, staff and fans celebrated another milestone for the team – this is now one step further than they got in last season’s play-offs – and looked forward to a home final against Braintree next Monday, May 6 (ko 3pm).

The prize for the winners of that… promotion to the National Premier.

Here’s a recap from Nick Whiteman of how the match panned out and on this page and the ones linked you can see Mike Gunn’s fantastic match gallery. Enjoy!

