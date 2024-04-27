44 fabulous pictures of day of celebration as Crawley Town reach League Two play-offs

Goals by Danilo Orsi and Klaidi Lolos in the first half earned the three points which were enough for Scott Lindsey’s team to finish seventh. They’ll play MK Dons in a two-legged play-off semi – and will be off to Wembley if they come through.

The home leg is on May 6, the away leg May 9.

Photographers James Boardman and Stephen Lawrence of Telephoto Images were there to capture the action and the great post-match scenes as fans invaded the pitch and the players and management came out into the stand to join in the fun.

See the best of their celebration and action pictures on this page and the ones linked – and be sure to get the Crawley Observer on Wednesday for all the action and reaction.

