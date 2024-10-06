Lancing v Margate in the Isthmian south east divisionLancing v Margate in the Isthmian south east division
44 photos as Lancing face Margate in the Isthmian League

By Steve Bone
Published 6th Oct 2024, 14:36 GMT
A Harry Docherty goal was not enough for Lancing to claim any reward from Margate’s visit to Culver Road in the Isthmian south east division.

Docherty levelled on the hour – after his own goal had given the Kent side an interval lead – but Jordon Ababio ruined the Lancers’ hopes of building on the midweek draw at Littlehampton with another point.

See pictures from the Lancing-Margate match by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked – and get the views of Lancers boss Jamie Hollis in the Worthing Herald and on this website during the week.

