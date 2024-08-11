44 photos from Eastbourne Borough's National South opener v Chesham

Dan Quick and Alfie Pavey combined to set up Jayden Davis to put Sports 1-0 up just before the hour as more than 1,100 enjoyed the action but Chesham ruined their win hopes with a late equaliser.
See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked – get all the Borough latest in the Herald on Friday.
Eastbourne Borough v Chesham pictuures by Lydia and Nick Redman
Eastbourne Borough v Chesham pictuures by Lydia and Nick Redman
Eastbourne Borough v Chesham pictuures by Lydia and Nick Redman
Eastbourne Borough v Chesham pictuures by Lydia and Nick Redman
