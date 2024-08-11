Eastbourne Borough v Chesham, National South opening weekendEastbourne Borough v Chesham, National South opening weekend
44 photos from Eastbourne Borough's National South opener v Chesham

By Steve Bone
Published 11th Aug 2024, 13:38 GMT
Eastbourne Borough have their first point of the season in National League South – but will have come away from the home tussle with Chesham thinking it should have been three.

Dan Quick and Alfie Pavey combined to set up Jayden Davis to put Sports 1-0 up just before the hour as more than 1,100 enjoyed the action but Chesham ruined their win hopes with a late equaliser.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked – get all the Borough latest in the Herald on Friday.

