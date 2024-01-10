44 pictures from a tense Sussex Senior Cup clash between Eastbourne Borough and Hastings United

Hastings United are through to the semi-finals of the Sussex Senior Cup thanks to a penalty shootout win in their quarter-final at Eastbourne Borough.

After a 0-0 draw at freezing Priory Lane, even the spot kicks were tight – Borough missed four, Hastings two, as the men from the Pilot Field won 2-1 to go through to a semi-final in which their opponents will be one of Littlehampton Town, Bognor or Whitehawk.

It was a tough outcome for new boss Adam Murray in his first Borough home game since taking over from Mark Beard but the defeat does at least mean the Sports can turn their full focus to staving off National League South relegation.

See pictures from the cup tie – by Lydia and Nick Redman – on this page and the ones linked. Get the reaction in the Eastbourne Herald and Hastings Observer, both out Friday.

1 . Eastbourne Borough v Hastings United in the Sussex Senior Cup pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (42).jpg Action from Eastbourne Borough's Sussex Senior Cup quarter-final versus Hastings United Photo: Lydia Redman:Lydia and Nick Redman

2 . Eastbourne Borough v Hastings United in the Sussex Senior Cup pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (41).jpg Action from Eastbourne Borough's Sussex Senior Cup quarter-final versus Hastings United Photo: Lydia Redman:Lydia and Nick Redman

3 . Eastbourne Borough v Hastings United in the Sussex Senior Cup pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (12).jpg Action from Eastbourne Borough's Sussex Senior Cup quarter-final versus Hastings United Photo: Nick Redman:Lydia and Nick Redman