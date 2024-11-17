45 great photos from Eastbourne Borough's dramatic FA Trophy win at Dorking Wanderers

Diarra’s late equaliser made it 1-1 and took the game to penalties – and keeper Metcalfe made two saves in the penalty shootout to give Adam Murray’s men a 4-2 win.

They now take their place in Monday’s third round draw – alongside fellow Sussex sides Worthing and Horsham – in the last 64 of a competition that ends in a Wembley final.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from a dramatic afternoon at Meadowbank on this page and the ones linked and get the Borough latest in the Eastbourne Herald every Friday.

