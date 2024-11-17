Dorking Wanderers v Eastbourne Borough, FA TrophyDorking Wanderers v Eastbourne Borough, FA Trophy
Dorking Wanderers v Eastbourne Borough, FA Trophy

45 great photos from Eastbourne Borough's dramatic FA Trophy win at Dorking Wanderers

By Steve Bone
Published 17th Nov 2024, 13:24 GMT
Moussa Diarra and Max Metcalfe were the heroes as Eastbourne Borough won at Dorking Wanderers in the second round of the FA Trophy.

Diarra’s late equaliser made it 1-1 and took the game to penalties – and keeper Metcalfe made two saves in the penalty shootout to give Adam Murray’s men a 4-2 win.

They now take their place in Monday’s third round draw – alongside fellow Sussex sides Worthing and Horsham – in the last 64 of a competition that ends in a Wembley final.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from a dramatic afternoon at Meadowbank on this page and the ones linked and get the Borough latest in the Eastbourne Herald every Friday.

Dorking Wanderers v Eastbourne Borough, FA Trophy

1. Dorking Wanderers v Eastbourne Borough in the FA Trophy pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (30).jpg

Dorking Wanderers v Eastbourne Borough, FA Trophy Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Dorking Wanderers v Eastbourne Borough, FA Trophy

2. Dorking Wanderers v Eastbourne Borough in the FA Trophy pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (38).jpg

Dorking Wanderers v Eastbourne Borough, FA Trophy Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Dorking Wanderers v Eastbourne Borough, FA Trophy

3. Lydia Redman

Dorking Wanderers v Eastbourne Borough, FA Trophy Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Dorking Wanderers v Eastbourne Borough, FA Trophy

4. Dorking Wanderers v Eastbourne Borough in the FA Trophy pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (12).jpg

Dorking Wanderers v Eastbourne Borough, FA Trophy Photo: Nick Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:Eastbourne BoroughFA TrophyAdam MurrayWembley
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice