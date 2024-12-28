45 photos from Worthing's BoxingDay win at Dorking Wanderers

Goals by Glen Rea and Nicky Wheeler were enough to secure three festive points in a game which boss Chris Agutter said was a great advert for National Lague South football.
It leaves the Rebels two points behind leaders Torquay – and with the big Sussex derby at Woodside Road against Eastbourne Borough, who are only just outside the play-off places themselves, to come on New Years’ Day.
See a gallery of pictures from Dorking-Worthing by Kyle Hemsley
