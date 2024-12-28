Dorking Wanderers v Worthing, National League SouthDorking Wanderers v Worthing, National League South
45 photos from Worthing's BoxingDay win at Dorking Wanderers

By Steve Bone
Published 28th Dec 2024, 09:52 GMT
It was a brilliant Boxing Day for Worthing as a 2-1 win away to promotion rivals Dorking Wanderers took them up to fifth place in the National South table.

Goals by Glen Rea and Nicky Wheeler were enough to secure three festive points in a game which boss Chris Agutter said was a great advert for National Lague South football.

It leaves the Rebels two points behind leaders Torquay – and with the big Sussex derby at Woodside Road against Eastbourne Borough, who are only just outside the play-off places themselves, to come on New Years’ Day.

See a gallery of pictures from Dorking-Worthing by Kyle Hemsley on this page and the ones linked and get the latest from the Rebels camp in the Worthing Herald, out as usual on Thursday.

