45 photos from Worthing's BoxingDay win at Dorking Wanderers

Goals by Glen Rea and Nicky Wheeler were enough to secure three festive points in a game which boss Chris Agutter said was a great advert for National Lague South football.

It leaves the Rebels two points behind leaders Torquay – and with the big Sussex derby at Woodside Road against Eastbourne Borough, who are only just outside the play-off places themselves, to come on New Years’ Day.

See a gallery of pictures from Dorking-Worthing by Kyle Hemsley on this page and the ones linked and get the latest from the Rebels camp in the Worthing Herald, out as usual on Thursday.

